Getting muddy for the Tough Guy and Gal Challenge at Clifton Station

A mud covered group of boys at the finish line of the Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge, Clifton Station, Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

That rain last week? It might've been annoying for some, but at Clifton on Wednesday it gave hundreds of Hawke's Bay schoolkids the chance to take a dive in some perfect mud pits.

The Junior Tough Guy and Gal Challenge, New Zealand's biggest mud run series, was run over a 1.5km and a 3km course around the well-known Clifton Station, with challenging obstacles in place for the children to manoeuvre through and most importantly, get muddy.

The region's primary and intermediate aged children got right into the spirit.