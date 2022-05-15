Darren Ormandy with Jess Robbie enjoyed meeting like-minded people at the Viking festival. Jess is a student of a clothing maker. Photo / Leanne Warr

Darren Ormandy with Jess Robbie enjoyed meeting like-minded people at the Viking festival. Jess is a student of a clothing maker. Photo / Leanne Warr

Darren Ormandy enjoyed taking time to enjoy the scenery at the weekend's Viking Festival in Norsewood.

The Wellington resident decided to travel to the historic village to see the festival, which is considered one of the biggest of its kind in the country.

Ormandy said he had been doing re-enactments for about a year, although some of the re-enactments he'd taken part in were around the Boer War.

The festival was his way of getting in touch with his Saxon roots.

"It's an interesting period," he said.

His interest was more in the living history, exploring how people went about their everyday lives and learning different skills.

"They were very self-reliant."

The festival was also a chance for him to meet like-minded people.

More than 3000 people visited Matthews Park in Norsewood on Saturday, although it was expected that numbers would have dropped with the rain on Sunday.

Known only as 'Miss Purple', she came up from Oamaru to take part in the festival. Photo / Leanne Warr

Some, like Miss Purple, who had a shop in Oamaru, came to show their wares, while others gave demonstrations of what life was like in a Viking village.

Groen Karl (otherwise known as Richard Lees) demonstrates woodturning by hand. Photo / Leanne Warr

People came from all over the country for the festival, some in Viking costume.

Margaret Stewart from Marton made her own costume. Photo / Leanne Warr

One of the organisers, Eva Renbjor, said it was an amazing day, especially with all those taking part in the re-enactments.

She said it was a hard day because of the wind on Saturday, and some of those taking part left after losing their tents, but the weather didn't put off the many visitors.

Re-enactors demonstrate the art of combat in Viking times. Photo / Leanne Warr

One of the Fjord horses. Photo / Leanne Warr