Makali'I by Vaya Andersen.

With school holidays just around the corner, the Edible Fashion Awards are the perfect opportunity to get creative on a holiday project.

The event regularly attracts returning designers, but event director Kelie Jensen is keen to see more newcomers having a go this year as well.

"It's a fantastic opportunity, particularly for some of our younger designers, to experience the excitement of having their work showcased on the Opera House stage in front of a full house. Every year we get such amazing feedback from designers, parents and teachers about the calibre of the event and what an incredible thrill it is to participate."

There are options for self-directed tweens and teens to work independently over the holidays, driving their own design for the Junior, Intermediate or Senior Category. Or the event's Nurture Category, introduced in 2019, encourages family entries and allows for unlimited help from an adult – Jensen says the Nurture Category is a perfect project for kids and parents or grandparents wanting to have some fun and get creative together during the break.

While the deadline to register is next week, designers still have eight weeks to bring their design to completion before preliminary judging, designer showcases and the public show in late August.

Budding designers considering an entry can source a bit of inspiration this month by visiting some of last year's winning entries, including 2021 Nurture Category winner SHITAKE by Emilie-Rose Wood currently on display at Havelock North's Muse Gallery; Grow Up by Giulietta Whitney in the Hastings District Council foyer, and Bella Rosa by Yana Chaplow and Makali'I by Vaya Andersen in the window of the former Hastings i-SITE Visitor Information Centre on the corner of Russell and Heretaunga Streets.

After two years of Covid impacted event delivery, the team behind Edible is thrilled to be able to present the 2022 event as envisioned, with loyal school participation, a growing national profile and an exciting finalist showcase presented to the public at Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre.

Tickets for the spectacular public show on Friday, August 26 – now a much-anticipated highlight of the local event calendar – will go on sale on Monday, July 11.

The Edible Fashion Awards are free to enter and open to all designers in age group categories from 5 years to adult. The deadline to register your intent to enter is this Monday, July 4.

The event takes place Wednesday, July 24-Friday, August 26 at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre in Hastings. Visit ediblefashionawards.co.nz for more detail.