'Get checked': Positive Covid-19 wastewater result in Napier

Nick Jones says ruling out any undetected cases in the community is crucial. Photo / NZME

Anyone in Hawke's Bay with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, is being asked to get tested for Covid-19 even if they are vaccinated following a positive Covid-19 wastewater result returned for Napier on Friday.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board medical officer of health Dr Nick Jones said the positive result was detected from wastewater sampling carried out by ESR on Wednesday, December 15.

"Hawke's Bay does not have any known Covid-19 cases isolating in Napier," Jones said.

"The result could be due to recently recovered cases returning to Hawke's Bay who are still shedding the virus, but who are no longer infectious. However, it's important that we rule out undetected cases in the community."

He said it was important anyone feeling unwell with Covid-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, was tested as soon as possible.

"If you are vaccinated it is still very important you are tested if feeling unwell.

"Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available Friday and throughout this weekend with good capacity."

Jones urged anyone unvaccinated to get protected from Covid-19 and have their vaccine this weekend.

Additionally, anyone double vaccinated more than six months ago is also eligible to get their booster vaccination for an added layer of protection.

"Getting vaccinated is your best protection against Covid-19."

Locations:

Napier

Drive-in testing: Pukemokimoki Marae, 191 Riverbend Rd | Open 10am-1pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

By appointment: The Doctors Napier, 30 Munroe St | call 0800 TEST19 (837819) to book between 9am-5pm on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Hastings

Drive-in testing:

Splash Planet, Grove Rd | Friday 10am-1pm.

Totara Health Flaxmere, Cnr Chatham Rd and Caernarvon Drive | Friday 10am-12noon, Saturday and Sunday 10am-3pm.

By appointment:

Hastings Health Centre, 303 St Aubyn St West | call 06 281 2644 to book between 8.30am-5pm on Friday and Saturday.

The Doctors Hastings, 110 Russell St South | call 06 876 8445 to book between 1.30pm-3.30pm on Friday.

Central Hawke's Bay

Drive in testing: Central Hawke's Bay Health Centre, 1 Cook St, Waipukurau | Friday 9am-4pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am-1.30pm.

Wairoa

By appointment: Queen Street Practice, 36 Kitchener St | call 06 838 8333 to book between 9-5pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

For a full list of vaccination clinics available this weekend and into next week go to: ourhealthhb.nz/assets/CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19-Vaccine/Whats-on-Where.pdf