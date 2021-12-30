George Reedy gets New Year Honour for work with Māori and amputee communities

George Reedy, former chief executive of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, at a Māori housing conference. Photo / Warren Buckland

George Haig Reedy has become a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to people with disabilities and the community.

Reedy has contributed to Hawke's Bay's Māori and amputee communities for more than 10 years.

Reedy has been a board member of Peke Waihanga Artificial Limb Service since 2011, serving as chair from 2013, driving the organisation's focus on the needs of amputees.

Peke Waihanga is a specialist healthcare provider that manufactures high-tech medical devices, mainly prosthetics and orthotics, for patients with an integrated rehabilitation, coordination of care, and peer support service.

These services are provided through six city-based centres that run regional clinics in other areas of the country. Peke Waihanga has an artificial limb service, orthotic service, and peer support service.

Under Reedy's leadership, the organisation has seen an increase in patient satisfaction, better outcomes for Māori and Pacific communities, and a 200 per cent increase in services and technology provision for amputees and those at risk of amputation.

He also oversaw the adoption of new technology device programmes that have reduced self-reported falls.

He brought a Māori perspective leading to increased equitable outcomes, increased accessibility and trust for Peke Waihanga by Māori.

He is a former CEO of Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga and identified a need for affordable housing in the region and worked with various organisations to deliver 100 high-quality houses.

In June, Reedy went back to his hometown of Gisborne and became the new CEO for Te Runanganui o Ngati Porou.

He started with Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga nearly seven years ago.

Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga Te Haaro board chairman Mike Paku previously said the trust had experienced "significant growth, strengthened its kaupapa approach, invested heavily in Na Māori, Ma Māori, Ki a Māori and built a solid foundation of whānau-centred service during Reedy's time.

"We are very pleased with his mahi."

He was also a board member and chair of Te Huarahi Tika Trust from 2014 to 2020, supporting the development of dozens of Māori technology start-ups.