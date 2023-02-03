Generational education a key message at Hawke’s Bay earthquake memorial services

Hastings Boys High School head boy James Harper reads first-hand accounts of the quakes. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two services commemorating the 92nd anniversary of the Hawke’s Bay earthquake have reinforced a simple message - keep the memories alive through educating the next generations.

During the services on Friday morning, the mayors of both Napier and Hastings said these events were pivotal to honouring lives lost in the earthquake, but also remembering and celebrating the resilience of the twin cities.

The earthquake is still one of Aotearoa’s deadliest recorded disasters and resulted in the deaths of 256 people and left more than 2500 people injured. Services were held at the Town Square in Hastings and at Waiapu Cathedral in Napier.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise had a special message to survivors about their significance in the community.

“All of our survivors who are still alive today are a very important part of our community. It’s your first-hand tales of survival and fortitude that help the younger generations to know and understand what people experienced during the earthquake.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst also said that the events were vital so that “future generations will know what came before”, and can learn about the qualities of “resilience, empathy and how to come together”.

Survivor Maree Harris was just only a young girl when the quake happened, and agreed it was important for the younger generations to know about why their city is the way it is today.

“It’s history, and with the towns being rebuilt, it’s good to know why and how things went on,” she said.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise speaks about the importance of educating younger generations about the 1931 earthquakes. Photo / Warren Buckland

There was an abundance of tamariki present at the Hastings service, with some students taking to the podium to show their respect.

Hastings Boys’ High School head boy James Harper and Hastings Intermediate school ambassador Maisy Peters read a selection of historical excerpts and first-hand accounts from the earthquakes.

Members of the Lindisfarne College Pipe Band started the service with a procession across town, and boys from Hastings Boys High School took part in a stirring haka as wreaths were laid at the base of the clock tower.

Survivor Peter Price also had some sage advice for the youngsters attending the service.

“Appreciate your teachers, because it’s a great thing when you look back and remember ‘They told me that’.”























































































