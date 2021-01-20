Gearing up for Wheels with Attitude

This 1956 pink Cadillac de Ville was a crowd favourite at last year's show. Photos / Sue Emeny

Vehicles of all makes and models are set to take over the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds next week when the 24th annual Wheels with Attitude rolls into town.

The Sunday January 31 event, is more than just another car show.

Organised by the Dannevirke Wheels Club, the event generally attracts around 500 cars, trucks, motorcycles and caravans.

Club president Michelle Thompson says in past years vehicle owners from as far away as Auckland, Wellington and New Plymouth have travelled to Dannevirke.

"We have even had people coming up from the South Island."

She said the same people tended to turn up year after year, but word of mouth meant there were also new faces and vehicles each year.

A glitch with the equipment used to count the number of vehicles coming through the gate last year meant an accurate count couldn't be taken, but club members estimated there were around 560.

There is no pre-registering of vehicles that will be on display, it's a very much a case of who turns up on the day.

Apart from spectators being able to view some rare vehicles, Wheels with Attitude provides the opportunity to speak to the owners and learn the history behind their pride and joy.

Among the rare vehicles was a 1997 Daimler Double Six powered by a Jaguar V12 motor, was one of the last vehicles of its type to be fitted with the V12 motor.

Exhibitors pay $2 to register their vehicle and this covers the entry fee for any passengers they may have.

Vehicle owners are given a numbered ticket and they go into a prize draw that is held at the end of the day.

Thompson said local businesses had provided a number of prizes.

A mini-swap meet and stalls selling various items will also be set up.

A variety of food and drink stalls will also be set up.

To make this a day for all the family to enjoy the wheels club has organised a miniature train and track from Napier to give children rides.

Thompson said the club also hoped to have a bouncy castle.

Because the wheels club has only a small membership it calls upon the Dannevirke Community Patrol to help out on the gate while the members take marshalling roles.

Entry for members of the public is $2.

Money raised is donated to a local organisation that tends to go under the radar when it comes to local funding.

Last year's event raised $1000 for the Friends of the Settlers Cemetery, which used the money towarda plaques for those buried with no recognition.

Wheels with Attitude runs from 10am until 2pm.