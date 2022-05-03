Hastings Girls' High School Year 13 student Ahnaliyah Maas spent 12 months getting a taste of her dream job, and received her NZ Certificate in Youth Work at Level 3. Photo / Supplied

Ahnaliyah Maas has known since she was 16 that she wanted a career in youth work.

In her last two years at Hastings Girls' High School, she had the opportunity to get real-life experience and gain a NZ Certificate in Youth Work Level 3.

Although a little unsure about the Gateway programme at first, Maas became more excited as she realised what a great achievement the qualification would be.

The school Gateway programme, run through industry training organisation Careerforce, has set the teen on track to getting her dream job.

Gateway programmes are set up to give high school students access to structured workplace learning while still at school.

The Hastings Girls' High School student is still highly passionate about supporting youth and helping create a better future for them.

"I'm beyond grateful for the influence of youth leaders in my life and want to have the same impact on others," Maas said.

A Careerforce spokesperson said students gain valuable experience and skills in the workplace that help them transition to the workforce while supporting them to achieve unit standards towards a qualification.

Maas is in her last year of high school and has successfully completed the NZ Certificate in Youth Work Level 3.

The teenager completed her Gateway placement at Massive, supporting an intermediate programme run at Equippers Church.

In her role she was a leader at Massive, setting up the church each week, attending team meetings and running the games.

She also organised special events such as local outings and fundraisers for trips out of town.

Maas said her favourite part of the placement was building relationships with the kids.

"These were my most proud moments; the kids came out of their shells, growing their character."

While the HGHS student connected with the kids, she said the challenge was "getting them to listen to me as a younger leader".

Gateway programmes help students get started, stay engaged and keep motivated along the way with support from the school, the workplace and Careerforce.

Maas set aside three hours a week to work on assessments and spent a further three hours or more at her placement each week.

HGHS ensured space was scheduled into her timetable to work on the programme, which took 12 months to complete.

"It's my dream job to be able to work with people, especially youth.

"I can definitely see myself in a career where I can work with youth, whether as a youth worker, a social worker or teacher."

The course helped Maas develop leadership skills and knowledge about building relationships effectively and safely alongside young people.

"I know for sure now that whatever career path I choose, I want to continue using the knowledge I gained over the past year to work with youth."

Maas says she would recommend Gateway programmes for whatever career path a high school student is interested in, saying it's a great taster of what it is like to be working in the chosen career.

"Being a part of the Youth Work Gateway programme was an honour.

"This pathway only confirmed my passion for working with youth, and I plan to continue this journey by gaining my Diploma in Youth Work when I leave school."