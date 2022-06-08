Te Mata's 1500 sheep made their way through the Te Mata Redwoods on their journey back to their pasture. Photo / Supplied

A paddock gate that was left open to allow about 1500 Te Mata Park sheep out of their paddock may have been left open intentionally, the park manager says - breaking an essential rural rule: if a gate is open, leave it open; if it is closed, leave it closed.

Sheep grazier Bruno Chambers was checking on the Te Mata peak paddock when he noticed only a handful of ewes were there.

Once rounding the peak, Chambers said he could see the almost-1500 herd had made their way onto the neighbouring farm property.

Local Farmer Bruno Chambers was tasked with herding the almost-1500 sheep back to their paddock in Te Mata Park. Photo / Supplied

While the Te Mata sheep weren't in the pasture for long, 1500 sheep could eat a lot, yet no detrimental damage was done.

The farmer had about 500 to 600 of his own sheep in the neighbouring field.

Chambers and the neighbouring farmer had to muster all sheep in the paddock and bring them back to the grazers' yards to be drafted.

Once all sheep were organised back into their herds, they were returned to their respective fields.

The Te Mata Park paddock gate was wired shut at both ends with No.8 wire because it did not have a latch.

Whoever opened the gate had unwound the wire by hand, explained Chambers.

The grazer has rewired the gate and is thinking about possibly adding a padlock.

However, he said, "a padlock is only as good as a pair of bolt cutters."

Only a handful of sheep were left in the Te Mata Park paddock after a gate was left ajar and almost 1500 ewes went walkabout last weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

Te Mata Park manager Emma Buttle said, "It was a real nuisance for the neighbouring farmer and our grazier, and we are fortunate that the neighbour has been very understanding."

Chambers and the neighbouring farmer had to spend considerable time returning the stray sheep.

It took most of the day to retrieve and draft all the sheep, and by noon on Wednesday, all roaming ewe were returned to the park.

After their three-day adventure the sheep have been drafted and returned to their Te Mata Park field. Photo / Supplied

Buttle said grazing sheep in the park is an effective and efficient way to help manage fire risk and keep weeds and grass growth under control.

"It is concerning that park users are entering the neighbouring property when signage clearly states that there is no access.

"It is also concerning that this may have been intentional, although we cannot fathom why somebody would wish to do this.

She said park users are not allowed to jump over fences or open gates to neighbouring land.

"We ask all to obey our terms of access and all signage, and if anybody sees any unusual behaviour, please contact us directly via our website or Facebook page."