Local Farmer Bruno Chamber was tasked with herding the almost 1500 sheep back to their Paddock in Te Mata Park. Photo / Supplied

A farm gate that was left open to allow about 1500 Te Mata Park sheep out of their paddock may have been left open intentionally, a manager says.

The sheep were found on a neighbouring farmer's property last week, with only a handful remaining within the park.

Te Mata Park manager Emma Buttle said there was no damage to the farmer's property as far as she knew.

"However, it is a real nuisance for both the neighbouring farmer and our grazier, and we are fortunate that the neighbour has been very understanding."

Only a handful of sheep were left in Te Mata Park paddock after a gate was left ajar and almost 1500 ewes went walkabout last weekend. Photo / Warren Buckland

All sheep were removed from the paddock and drafted by Tuesday, which was a time-consuming exercise.

It took most of the day to retrieve and draft all the sheep, and by noon Wednesday, all roaming ewe were returned to the park.

Buttle said grazing sheep in the park is an effective and efficient way to help manage fire risk and keep weeds and grass growth under control.

However the neighbour and grazier had to spend considerable time returning the stray sheep.

After their three-day adventure the sheep have been drafted and returned to their Te Mata Park field. Photo / Supplied

"Secondly, it is concerning that park users are entering the neighbouring property when signage clearly states that there is no access.

"It is also concerning that this may have been intentional, although we cannot fathom why somebody would wish to do this.

She said park users are not allowed to jump over fences or open gates to neighbouring land.

"We ask all to obey our terms of access and all signage, and if anybody sees any unusual behaviour, please contact us directly via our website or Facebook page."