Gang activity largely to blame for half of Napier residents feeling 'unsafe'

About 44 per cent of Napier residents feel unsafe, according to a new survey carried out by Napier City Council.

Between February and March this year, 597 people over the age of 18 were surveyed as part of the council's community safety survey.

It found that while 45 per cent of residents said they felt safe, 44 per cent felt unsafe – a significant increase on the 17 per cent response to this question in the Social Monitor Survey from 2020.

All measures showed declines of feeling safe compared to last year.

While people felt safest during the daytime, people felt increasingly unsafe going out at night, dropping from 48 per cent feeling safe in 2020 to just 29 per cent this year.

Feelings of safety were lowest for using public transport, with only 33 per cent reporting feeling safe.

Younger residents, aged between 18-39, felt significantly less safe in Napier, at home and in their neighbourhood and younger residents were more likely to report fear of crime having a strong impact on their lives.

Nelson Park and Onekawa-Tamatea wards residents were significantly less likely to feel safe walking alone in their neighbourhood after dark.

Napier residents feel especially unsafe in the Nelson Park and Onekawa-Tamatea wards, according to the survey. Photo / Warren Buckland

The leading safety concern related to gang activity, with respondents calling for more police and getting rid of gangs or banning gang patches, followed by putting in more CCTV and security cameras.

In response to suggestions for gang patches to be banned in public, council pointed to evidence which shows the practice has little impact on making gangs less visible, or reducing antisocial behaviour.

Whanganui District Council introduced a bylaw banning gang insignia in all public places in 2009, however a High Court ruling deemed this to be unlawful and invalid.

NCC chief executive Dr Steph Rotarangi said the community safety survey showed residents' concerns matched council's, and validated the work already underway to address these concerns.

"Concerns about safety have come through loud and clear in our survey and we need to act, along with working together with our partners to not only improve people's feelings of safety, but actual safety."

She backed collaborative projects that make the most of the city's resources and strengths.

Council currently invests $350,000 a year into community safety initiatives, working closely with police and other agencies.

This includes security patrols in Napier city and Marewa shopping centre, Napier Community Patrol 'meerkat car' patrols, Neighbourhood Support, and graffiti control.

The focus was on making sure public places are safe, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said.

NCC chief executive Dr Steph Rotarangi said the community safety survey showed residents' concerns matched council's. Photo / NZME

"We do this in many ways, from taking safety into account when designing and maintaining our spaces, to supporting our people, to being the coordinator of Safer Napier, a collective of more than 40 organisations all focused on a safe and healthy city."

Council can also enforce noise limits, animal control and liquor licensing, ensuring acceptable activities that maintain safety in all public places.

It will be undertaking a review of safe lighting pathways.

The survey was undertaken to gauge perceptions about safety to help with the development of the community safety options as part of the Long Term Plan (LTP) 2021-31 consultation.

It will be discussed at next week's People and Places committee meeting.

Council is due to confirm next week at the adoption of the LTP that the development of a new City Ambassador programme for Napier will continue, in conjunction with a replacement of the existing CCTV network.

If approved, this programme would start on July 1, next year, with the CBD patrols to continue until then.

