Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Furlong Cup: Double century and wickets galore as Hawke's Bay cricket team run riot

3 minutes to read
Will Clark, left, starred with the bat for Hawke's Bay in Masterton. Photo / NZME

Will Clark, left, starred with the bat for Hawke's Bay in Masterton. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today

Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patel stole all the headlines with his magnificent effort in Mumbai, but the Taradale club man wasn't the only story in Hawke's Bay cricket over the weekend.

Patel became only the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.