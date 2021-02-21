Fun family day in Dannevirke park

Old school games like this egg and spoon race will be a feature of the Picnic in the Park hosted by the Dannevirke Men's Health Group. Photo / File

Cars and family fun will combine on Saturday at the Dannevirke Domain when the Men's Health Group hosts a Picnic in the Park.

This is a free day out for families. There will be old school games for children, including egg and spoon races, three-legged races and sack races and a lolly scramble.

The event is being organised by Tony Shannon who has hired the upper domain for the day. It's an area that stretches from in front of the grandstand to the Scout Hall and down to Wai Splash so there will be plenty of room for fun and games and for car owners to display their vehicles.

Anyone is invited to bring along their car to take part in the display.

Shannon says the cars don't have to be classics, they can be any make or model.

"I've already had quite a lot of interest from people from different car clubs in the region wanting to come to the event, including members belonging to a Jaguar club in Hawke's Bay."

While families are encouraged to bring along a picnic lunch there will be a food caravan serving hot food and cold drinks.

There will be music throughout the day provided by Peter Scott.

Picnic in the Park was held for the first time last year following the inaugural Men's Health car show in November 2019.

However, the day was marred by heavy rain which curtailed the event somewhat. But this year the forecast is for a warm, cloudy day.

"The main thing is this is a day for all the family so local people will be able to come along and look at the cars on display and children will be entertained."

Picnic in the Park will start at 9.30am.