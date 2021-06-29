Fun and joyful musical in Tararua

Kyle Strydom and Jesslyn Reid in Totara College's Seussical Jr, on next week at the Hub.

Kyle Strydom and Jesslyn Reid in Totara College's Seussical Jr, on next week at the Hub.

Ruth Peters of Totara College loved doing the production of 'Seussical the Musical' so much, she decided to do it again - albeit the junior version.

Only this time, she's got all the students at Totara College involved, not to mention a few teachers and parents as well.

'Seussical Jr' is a mash-up of all the Dr Seuss favourites, including 'Horton Hears a Who' and the 'Cat in the Hat'.

The musical is written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, co-conceived by Eric Idle, and is a one act version of the Broadway show.

Peters directed a full musical production in 2015 which was performed in the Dannevirke Town Hall.

That production had adults playing the parts.

"I loved it last time," Peters says, thinking it would be cool to do it again.

"I just love the quirkiness of the words."

She says the Theatre Company has been wonderful.

She was able to find the costumes from the previous production and fit them to the children and adapt them.

"It's been an amazing thing to have that," she adds.

Students from Years 1 to 13 are involved, with most of them on stage.

A few chose not to act and work as crew instead.

"Everyone is involved. It doesn't matter if you can sing or not," Peters says.

She adds even the youngest ones are having fun.

"They're singing the songs all the time (and) they know everyone else's lines."

She says the show is joyful, with lots of energy.

Totara College has put on musicals before, but it's the first time for a Broadway musical.

The show is on July 8 and 9 at the Hub with a show at 1.15pm and at 7pm each day.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students/children, on sale at Totara College or door sales.