Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

From the MTG: When stray horses roamed Napier’s streets, inflicting injuries on those they came across

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gail Pope
5 mins to read
Hastings Street, Napier, looking south in 1898.

Hastings Street, Napier, looking south in 1898.

OPINION

Horses have been an integral part of Aotearoa’s history since 1814 when missionary Reverend Samuel Marsden brought a stallion and two mares from New South Wales on board his vessel Active. He recorded, “We

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today