From the MTG: Purchase of Hastings building to house Hawke's Bay Museums Trust collection

An artist's impression of the finished building at 307 Queen St, Hastings which will be used to house the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust collection. Photo / Supplied

We're really excited that a building has been purchased in Hastings to house the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust collection.

This facility will focus on community access and engagement, along with safe and appropriate care of the regional collection. We have a vision for this facility, as one that includes collection tours for the public, education programmes for schools and space for researchers.

We're also factoring in capacity for larger groups such as iwi or EIT students to have access to the collection. Our plan is to create a vibrant and accessible facility that the community can access and enjoy.

This collection, which the trust manages on behalf of the people of Hawke's Bay, holds collective treasures and memories of the region and community.

Within this collection are important and poignant photographs, letters, diaries and objects from the devastating 1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake.

There are more than 6000 taonga tuku iho, including more than 100 cloaks, and many beautiful woven and decorated kete. The fine art collection holds artworks from local and nationally talented artists such as Rita Angus, Martin Poppelwell, Sandy Adsett, Tony Formison, Robyn Kahukiwa and many, many more.

The archive collection, along with earthquake material, holds important documents on subjects ranging from land wars, William Colenso, freezing works, Art Deco, architects, clubs and societies and most things in-between.

All these important treasures require and deserve the best possible care to protect them now and into the future. This building will provide museum-standard levels of care including close climate control to prevent deterioration of artifacts, appropriate levels of security, good pest management, and the right storage units to enable both care and ease of access.

The facility, which is based in Hastings, will enable the regional collection to be better shared across both Napier and Hastings. Located in the Hastings cultural sector and CBD, it will enable easier public access to the collection and build stronger ties between the arts and culture activities of both cities.

The Hastings location removes the collection in storage from the tsunami zone and minimises risk to the collection by spreading it across different geographical areas. Despite being in two locations, kaitiaki of the collection will remain in the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust's capable hands and operational management will continue to be run by MTG Hawke's Bay.

It's really exciting that both councils have worked together with the Hawke's Bay Museums Trust and Ngāti Kahungunu as a Joint Working Group to develop this plan.

Napier and Hastings councils have jointly purchased the building and are working with the Joint Working Group on the fundraising phase. Grant applications have been submitted to government and community trusts to develop the building into the desired community facility and to provide the best possible care for the collection.

The great thing about this new facility is that it's being developed with community in mind.

•Laura Vodanovich is MTG director

