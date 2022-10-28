Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

From the MTG: Operation Grapple - the callous nuclear bomb tests in the Pacific

Hawkes Bay Today
By Te Hira Henderson
4 mins to read
New Zealand Defence Force, [HMNZS Pukaki at Christmas Island nuclear testing. Taken just before the blast, April 1958] Provided by the National Museum of the Royal New Zealand Navy. Crown copyright.

New Zealand Defence Force, [HMNZS Pukaki at Christmas Island nuclear testing. Taken just before the blast, April 1958] Provided by the National Museum of the Royal New Zealand Navy. Crown copyright.

OPINION: Firstly, greetings of tears, greetings of love to those who have gone to the ancestress of night. Those of you who carried the kaupapa of Operation Grapple and have left from the departing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today