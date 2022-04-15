Napier MP Stuart Nash.

We're celebrating a big milestone this week – the return of international visitors.

We started welcoming back our transtasman cousins just in time for the Australian school holidays and the Easter break, and ahead of the ski season.

New Zealand is open for business and our tourism destinations are among the world's best. Early data from airlines and airports shows an encouraging surge in bookings.

Auckland International Airport says the really busy days will be at the start and end of the school holidays – Friday, April 15 and Sunday, May 1. On those days, it is expecting more than 10,000 passengers through its terminal, greater numbers than during the transtasman bubble in early 2021.

Christchurch Airport says both Air New Zealand and Qantas have added additional transtasman services into the South Island's biggest aviation hub this week, and almost all 16 flights are full.

Air New Zealand had 11 near-full flights to New Zealand from five cities in Australia on the first day of our reconnection. It has also added an extra 96 transtasman flights between April and June, capable of carrying 20,000 passengers.

The reconnecting strategy will advance our economic recovery, and provide a much-needed boost for our tourism and hospitality businesses, as well as communities that rely on international tourism.

Winter tourism also got a lift this week from a Government decision to allow 275 experienced workers to enter the country to support businesses operating ski fields and snow sports destinations.

We know that once the ski and snow sports season starts around June many of our transtasman neighbours will be the first to hit the slopes to look for winter adventure.

Winter is traditionally the quietest time for international visitors but it is peak excitement on the mountains as snow tourism comes to life. Australian visitors will be hugely important during the ski season.

We have made an exception to usual border rules so the ski industry can recruit much-needed snow sports instructors, ski patrol and safety specialists, snow grooming and snowmaking machinery operators, and ski lift and snow sport technicians.

Tourism New Zealand has worked alongside employers and businesses in our iconic winter holiday destinations to help them reconnect to the world. This immigration decision is the direct result of a partnership between government and industry.

The ski industry has been working hard to future-proof its workforce and attract more Kiwi workers through initiatives like meeting the costs of training and qualifications, and staff benefits like accommodation and transport. But training and qualifications take time.

Tourism New Zealand is also working alongside the ski sector and winter destinations to attract more people here for a winter working holiday. Immigration NZ has now approved around 3500 new Working Holiday Visas for young people from Europe and North America since reopening the scheme just one month ago, on top of the 18,000 Working Holiday Visas which were extended.

Our reputation for hospitality and friendly locals has been enhanced by the way we handled the pandemic. It has reinforced our international image as a nation that cares about people.

Our strong health response, including having the lowest death rate in the OECD over the past two years, is now also an asset. We are a safe place to visit, and New Zealand will be ready with open arms.

In a world still battling Covid-19, travellers will be discerning about where they go. Our high rates of vaccination, alongside our reputation as a beautiful place to visit, will be an asset in overseas markets.

Stuart Nash is Napier MP