This is the most exciting moment for our hard-working tourism sector in a very long time.

New Zealand is getting ready to open the doors to tourists for the first time in more than two years. Australians will be the first in, from April 13 they'll be able to come in with no self-isolation requirement, just in time for the majority of the Australian school holidays and our ski season.

Australians have always been really important to our tourism sector. Historically, they've made up about 40 per cent of our international arrivals, contributing about $2.7 billion of our annual international visitor spend.

Before the world was turned upside down by Covid-19, 71 per cent of all international tourists who came to ski were Australians, generating more than $211 million in winter spending. I know many businesses will be keen to welcome our transtasman neighbours through their doors in a few short weeks.

Australian tourists will be closely followed by visa-waiver travellers from key northern hemisphere markets like the United States, UK, Japan, Germany, Canada, Korea, Singapore and others.

Tourism New Zealand has spent the past two years targeting trade shows, and has trained 80,000 international travel agents who connect foreign travellers with New Zealand destinations and operators.

This work has been crucial in keeping us inside the hearts and minds of tourists. With borders opening the focus for Tourism New Zealand shifts to converting holiday dreams into actual bookings.

New Zealand is in demand and tourists will be looking for somewhere to go in a world that is still grappling with Covid-19. And I know we'll be waiting with open arms.

The industry knows there is a rebuild ahead. International travel will be very competitive and airlines will take time to build up their schedules and routes. Even some of the world's largest tourism operators, such as Heathrow airport, are predicting a five-year rebuild. That's why we'll keep rolling out our two tourism support packages worth $600m in targeted spending to the sector.

Many of us will have friends and family in Australia, and we expect that in the first few months people will be travelling to connect with loved ones, before travel picks up for winter holidays, ski tourism, and ultimately our peak summer season.

During my time as Tourism Minister, I've had the pleasure of meeting many of the hard-working and dedicated people employed in the tourism sector. Working in tourism provides them with an opportunity for skill development and a pathway into the workforce, right across the country.

Our tourism industry also attracts workers from offshore, such as those on working holiday visas, who can contribute to the regional and seasonal labour force in sectors such as horticulture, agriculture and hospitality

When I look back on the past few years I am very proud and humbled by the amazing work and resilience of many in the sector. I want to thank those in the sector for the hard yards they did on behalf of the team of 5 million. I'm excited that they can get back to doing what they love and for the beginning of this new chapter for New Zealand.

