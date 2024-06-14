Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

From Pipi Pizza to painting - Alexandra Tylee changes focus

Linda Hall
By
4 mins to read
Artist Alexandra Tylee has opened her third exhibition at Muse Art Gallery in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Artist Alexandra Tylee has opened her third exhibition at Muse Art Gallery in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland

Alexandra Tylee has done a lot of cooking in her life.

She still does but these days she’s in her home kitchen rather than at Pipi Pizza Cafe/Restaurant.

The well-known eatery housed in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today