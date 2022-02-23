New Taylor Hawks coach and general manager Mick Downer who is putting the team together to target the Sal's NBL title this year. Photo / File

A second Canterbury Rams player has followed coach Mick Downer to his new appointment as coach and general manager of Hawke's Bay Sal's National Basketball League hopes the Taylor Hawks.

Derek Albertsen, known as "DA", is regarded as a versatile, hard-working and sharp-shooting guard, Downer says.

From New Plymouth, the 27-year-old has had close to a decade's experience with NBL teams, starting with two brief appearances with the Taranaki Mountain Airs while still at New Plymouth BHS in 2012.

Heading south to university in Dunedin, he then had a season with Otago Nuggets, returned north for two seasons with the Mountain Airs, and headed south to join the Rams in 2015.

Injury impacting on consistency saw him playing for the Canterbury Knights in local club competition and tournaments.

He returned to the NBL with the Downer-coached Rams last season, having missed the opportunity with Taranaki 12 months earlier because of the pandemic's impact on the 2020 season.

A highlight of his career has been selection for the New Zealand Select (Academy) team trip to Las Vegas, which saw him attracting some interest from US NBA clubs.

Strong performances in the 3x3 format sees him highly ranked on the national stage, and Downer says he played a key role off the bench, with great impact leading the reserve squad.

"It is this leadership, mixed with hard work, talent and a great understanding of the game, which was a big part of the recruitment process," says Downer for the Hawks coach. "Derek is one of those guys that you're just happy to go into battle with."

"He brings an infectious energy, is a great motivator and leader for all players, and in the community with our rangatahi," the coach says. "He has a great understanding of the game and plays like a coach on the floor."

Albertsen's signing follows the previously announced signings of returning players Ethan Rusbatch, Derone Raukawa and Jordan Hunt, and the recruitment, also from the Rams, of Quintin Bailey.

Downer said he's not aware of any New Zealand players that have signed with other clubs for the new season.

Meanwhile, the uncertainty of the pandemic has pushed the start of the season back another three weeks.

Originally scheduled to start in early April, including a match-up of 2021 finalists the Wellington Saints and the Hawks, it's now set to start on April 28, the Hawks now tipping-off with a Sunday afternoon home match against the Franklin Bulls on May 1.