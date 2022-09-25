Fringe in the 'Stings set to make Heretaunga a little bit wackier

Fringe in the 'Stings is set to be a riot of art and fun, if its appearance at the Hastings Blossom Parade on Saturday is anything to go by. Photo / Paul Taylor

Prepare for an unusual fortnight in Hastings, because Fringe in the 'Stings is coming to shake up the central city.

In the first two weekends of October, the beating heart of Heretaunga will be given over to diverse, quirky performance.

There's baroque and burlesque, cabaret and comedy, theatre and thrash metal, and all at low prices, making it a festival for everyone. Tickets are on sale from Eventfinda.

Since 2016, Fringe in the 'Stings has been bringing eye-opening acts to Hastings, and supporting locals to put on their own shows.

There are a host of free shows. Friday dinner is sorted at Spooky's with pizza, poetry and some tunes too. Start your Saturday off with The Bounce, a live Sound Selectors DJ playing at OMG Bakery and featuring special guests.

On October 1, the streets of Hastings will be serenaded by Hawke's Bay Soul Choir.

Whakawetiweti, at St Andrew's Hall, showcases the students of Maia Dreams, who have devised a piece telling their own stories of bullying.

October 8 sees the elusive Sneaky Peterson playing strange piano ballads at Brave, before the Battle of Hastings - a freestyle dance-off at Landmark Square.

Common Room becomes a comedy club with laughs on demand from stand-up comedians from near and far, with some gigs out the back too.

Spaceship will be home to mostly music in a wide range of styles for every taste, with the odd piece of experiential art, dance and burlesque thrown into the mix.

And keep your eyes peeled for pop-up shows at other locations around central Hastings.