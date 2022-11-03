All of this term's Hastings district councillors and Rural Community Board members, minus councillor Damon Harvey who was absent. Photo / Supplied

All of this term's Hastings district councillors and Rural Community Board members, minus councillor Damon Harvey who was absent. Photo / Supplied

The Hastings district councillors and Rural Community Board members for the next triennium were officially sworn in and welcomed at Waipatu Marae.

Friends and whānau filled the council chambers and foyer to watch this term's councillors make declarations.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was wonderful to welcome the newly elected, re-elected and returning unopposed councillors and Rural Community Board members.

"We are incredibly proud and excited about the coming term and carrying on our hard mahi; it's an exciting time here in Heretaunga Hastings; our district is rocking," Hazlehurst said.

The mayor thanked the councillors from past terms who have helped contribute to the momentum HDC has built up and the results the council sees contributing to its success and the community's wellbeing.

With the new term comes the addition of Māori ward councillors to the Hastings District Council team.

"The attributes they bring to help us carry out our vision and aspirations," Hazlehurst said.

"We have some great skills, knowledge, experience and passion around the table.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with all our elected members to deliver for our whole community."

Mayor Hazlehurst also announced that Hastings' deputy mayor would be Tania Kerr, who also held this role last term.

"I'm very proud to appoint Tania, a competent and experienced councillor who understands all aspects of council business and local government, has a broad knowledge of the district, and strongly represents our rural and primary sector," she said.

Council chief executive Nigel Bickle congratulated all the councillors on behalf of council staff.

"We are excited about the next three years to make a difference for our community with its 91,000 residents across 5000 square kilometres of town and country."

He noted that there were six new councillors for the first time in more than a decade, and for the first time in history, there was Māori representation through the Takitimu ward councillors.

He also acknowledged the longest-serving councillor in Hawke's Bay, Kevin Watkins, and the combined 91 years of experience among those re-elected or returned unopposed.

In other council news, following the inaugural full council meeting, the Rural Community Board had its first meeting and swearing-in.

The new board chair is Maraekākaho subdivision member Jonathan Stockley, and the deputy chair is Kaweka subdivision member Isabelle Crawshaw.

Appointed council representatives are Tania Kerr, Marcus Buddo and Ana Apatu.