Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Free visits to the doctor for every 14 to 24-year-old in Hawke’s Bay tightened due to funding concerns

By &
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora says the Hawke's Bay programme's funding for free GP visits for everyone aged 14 to 24 was not financially sustainable. Photo / Paul Taylor

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora says the Hawke's Bay programme's funding for free GP visits for everyone aged 14 to 24 was not financially sustainable. Photo / Paul Taylor

A program unique to Hawke’s Bay that gave every 14 to 24-year-old free visits to the doctor has been changed because Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora says the funding it chews through

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today