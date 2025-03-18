“A full police investigation, dubbed Operation Everest, is under way and police are interested in information from anyone who was in the vicinity of the tavern around the time of the incident,” Moorhouse said.

“We are particularly interested in sightings of a white hatchback vehicle seen in Frasertown at that time.”

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little told Hawke’s Bay Today his community was “disgusted” and described it as a random act of cowardice.

“To think that they can shoot at a tavern not knowing where that projectile will end up just beggars belief, really.”

Little said the police were doing a wonderful job in Wairoa and its surrounding towns.

“They don’t need this either because they’re working really hard to make Wairoa the best place it can be, and then this goes on. I can’t believe it to be quite honest.

“A lot of the young ones all across the community, they’ll have a catch-up at the Frasertown Tavern, and that’s not the type of place where this sort of thing happens.”

A Frasertown Tavern spokesman declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “update report”, or by calling 105 and using reference number 250316/3361.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.