Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Frasertown Tavern shooting: Mayor calls it ‘cowardice’, police investigating white hatchback

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Multiple shots were fired into Frasertown Tavern on Saturday night. Photo / Google Maps

Multiple shots were fired into Frasertown Tavern on Saturday night. Photo / Google Maps

  • Wairoa Mayor Craig Little has expressed disgust after a shooting at the Frasertown Tavern.
  • Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said at least two shots were fired, hitting a parked car and the building.
  • Police have launched Operation Everest seeking information about the incident and about a white hatchback seen driving in Frasertown around the time of the shooting.

The mayor of Wairoa says the community is disgusted after shots were fired outside a packed local pub.

Police were called to the Frasertown Tavern on State Highway 38 at 11.10pm on Saturday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said at least two, but possibly three, shots were fired into the tavern, which was busy at the time.

He said it was “very fortunate” no one was injured when the bullets hit the tavern and a car outside.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“A full police investigation, dubbed Operation Everest, is under way and police are interested in information from anyone who was in the vicinity of the tavern around the time of the incident,” Moorhouse said.

“We are particularly interested in sightings of a white hatchback vehicle seen in Frasertown at that time.”

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little told Hawke’s Bay Today his community was “disgusted” and described it as a random act of cowardice.

“To think that they can shoot at a tavern not knowing where that projectile will end up just beggars belief, really.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Little said the police were doing a wonderful job in Wairoa and its surrounding towns.

“They don’t need this either because they’re working really hard to make Wairoa the best place it can be, and then this goes on. I can’t believe it to be quite honest.

“A lot of the young ones all across the community, they’ll have a catch-up at the Frasertown Tavern, and that’s not the type of place where this sort of thing happens.”

A Frasertown Tavern spokesman declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Police are asking for anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “update report”, or by calling 105 and using reference number 250316/3361.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today