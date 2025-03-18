- Wairoa Mayor Craig Little has expressed disgust after a shooting at the Frasertown Tavern.
- Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said at least two shots were fired, hitting a parked car and the building.
- Police have launched Operation Everest seeking information about the incident and about a white hatchback seen driving in Frasertown around the time of the shooting.
The mayor of Wairoa says the community is disgusted after shots were fired outside a packed local pub.
Police were called to the Frasertown Tavern on State Highway 38 at 11.10pm on Saturday.
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said at least two, but possibly three, shots were fired into the tavern, which was busy at the time.
He said it was “very fortunate” no one was injured when the bullets hit the tavern and a car outside.