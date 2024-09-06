Judges praise high standards in Hawke’s Bay wine tourism at prestigious awards

The winners for each category are:

Accommodation: Black Barn Vineyards

Architecture and Landscape: Craggy Range Giants Winery

Art and Culture: Black Barn Vineyards

Culinary Experiences: Craggy Range Restaurant

Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences: Smith & Sheth Heretaunga Wine Studio

Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices: Church Rd

Wine Tourism Services: Smith & Sheth Oenothèque

From left, Steve Smith (Smith & Sheth), Sean Burns (Smith & Sheth), Kristine Kilpatrick (Craggy Range Winery), Frances de Jager (Black Barn Vineyards), Brent Pilcher (Church Road Winery), Averil Patterson (Black Barn Vineyards) and David Peabody (Craggy Range Winery). Photo / Natalie McNally Photography

The winners will represent Hawke’s Bay at the Best of Wine Tourism international awards, where one will be recognised as a global winner by an international panel of judges, including representatives from each Great Wine Capital, at the AGM gala dinner in Verona, Italy, next month.

Reflecting on the judging process, King Shahab said: “There are some exceptional wine tourism operators in Hawke’s Bay, providing remarkable visitor experiences, which made our job very challenging. The standards were particularly high in the dining and accommodation categories, where what is offered truly speaks to the region and the unique locality, setting high standards for others to follow.”

Hamish Saxton, chief executive of Hawke’s Bay Tourism and local president of the Great Wine Capitals, said: “Hearing the judges commend the incredible quality of the submissions for the inaugural Best of Wine Tourism Awards further reinforces that our region excels in wine-based tourism and further cements the region as a Great Wine Capital of the World.

“We now have the exciting opportunity to showcase these Best of Wine Tourism award winners on a global stage and I am eager to see which of our strong contenders will take home the international award.”

Hawke’s Bay is New Zealand’s oldest wine-growing region. In 2023 it joined global heavyweights such as Bordeaux (France), Bilbao-Rioja (Spain) and San Francisco’s Napa Valley (USA) as the newest Great Wine Capital of the world.

From left, Kelli Brett (Cuisine Magazine), George Hickton (Hawke’s Bay Tourism), Kate Radburnd (Radburnd Cellars), Sarah Meikle (Food + Drink NZ) and Hamish Saxton (Hawke’s Bay Tourism). Photo / Natalie McNally Photography

Hawke’s Bay wine legend honoured

Kate Radburnd has been named the F.A.W.C! Hawke’s Bay Legend 2024.

The award was presented at a prestigious ceremony at Church Road Winery on Wednesday, recognising her outstanding contributions to the wine industry and her remarkable impact on the region.

Radburnd has been a pivotal figure in establishing Hawke’s Bay as New Zealand’s premier wine region. Her career began at Vidal Estate, where the wines she crafted garnered numerous awards and helped put Hawke’s Bay on the map as a world-class wine destination. She then continued her journey at CJ Pask and now at her own Radburnd Cellars, where she continues to innovate and lead.

Kelli Brett, editor of Cuisine magazine and judge of the award, said: “Kate has been at the forefront of the development of the Hawke’s Bay wine story and has been inspirational in her efforts to encourage women to thrive and prosper within the professional world of wine. She is a local visionary who has made a huge contribution to the culture and landscape of this beautiful region.”

Throughout her 38-year career, Radburnd has played a crucial role in shaping the wine industry’s future. She has held various leadership roles, including serving on the board of NZ Wine for 14 years and chairing Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand for more than five years. Her efforts have been instrumental in implementing sustainable practices across New Zealand wineries, ensuring the long-term health and success of the industry.

Saxton said: “Kate is humble and doesn’t do what she does for the accolades, but her contributions are significant and have raised the profile and performance of Hawke’s Bay and the wider wine industry. Her leadership and advocacy make her a true legend in our region. She has tirelessly worked to be the best, not just for herself, but for the industry as a whole.

“Kate’s recognition as a F.A.W.C! Hawke’s Bay Legend is a testament to her decades of hard work, leadership and dedication to both her craft and her community. Her influence has helped shape Hawke’s Bay into a renowned wine region, and her legacy will inspire future generations of winemakers.”

Radburnd is the third recipient of the F.A.W.C! Legend award, after Sir Graeme Avery and Kim Thorp.