Four fire callouts in Hawke’s Bay this Guy Fawkes, Te Mata Peak summit quiet

Hawke’s Bay firefighters had a fairly quiet Guy Fawkes, with just four fireworks-related callouts across the region on Tuesday night and one on Monday.
The callouts related to vegetation fires that were sparked by fireworks. No house fires or injuries caused by fireworks were reported.
A police spokesperson said that there were a few jobs relating to fireworks on Tuesday night, but nothing of note leading to any arrests or further action.