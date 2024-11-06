Four fire callouts in Hawke’s Bay this Guy Fawkes, Te Mata Peak summit quiet

It was all quiet on Te Mata Peak as well thanks to the Te Mata Peak Trust Board closing the top section of Te Mata Peak Road over the Guy Fawkes period to mitigate fire risk to the park.

Until November 11 the top stretch of the road will remain closed to deter people from lighting fires and fireworks at the summit.

Te Mata Peak Trust manager Sarah Austin-Smith said this change to hours was implemented last year as there have been a number of serious fire incidents in recent years as a result of fireworks being let off in the park.

“Safety of park users, surrounding residents, native fauna and flora, and the sacred maunga were the key reasons for the earlier closure of the summit gate over the Guy Fawkes season.”

