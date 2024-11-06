Advertisement
Four fire callouts in Hawke’s Bay this Guy Fawkes, Te Mata Peak summit quiet

Jack Riddell
A fire at the summit of Te Mata Peak last year. The peak closed to vehicles earlier over the Guy Fawkes period this year to prevent similar fireworks incidents.

  • Hawke’s Bay firefighters had a quiet Guy Fawkes, with four fireworks-related callouts on Tuesday and one on Monday.
  • Te Mata Peak Trust Board closed the top section of Te Mata Peak Rd to mitigate fire risk.
  • Trust Manager Sarah Austin-Smith cited safety for park users and native fauna and flora for the closure.

Hawke’s Bay firefighters had a fairly quiet Guy Fawkes, with just four fireworks-related callouts across the region on Tuesday night and one on Monday.

The callouts related to vegetation fires that were sparked by fireworks. No house fires or injuries caused by fireworks were reported.

A police spokesperson said that there were a few jobs relating to fireworks on Tuesday night, but nothing of note leading to any arrests or further action.

It was all quiet on Te Mata Peak as well thanks to the Te Mata Peak Trust Board closing the top section of Te Mata Peak Road over the Guy Fawkes period to mitigate fire risk to the park.

Until November 11 the top stretch of the road will remain closed to deter people from lighting fires and fireworks at the summit.

Te Mata Peak Trust manager Sarah Austin-Smith said this change to hours was implemented last year as there have been a number of serious fire incidents in recent years as a result of fireworks being let off in the park.

“Safety of park users, surrounding residents, native fauna and flora, and the sacred maunga were the key reasons for the earlier closure of the summit gate over the Guy Fawkes season.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region, along with pieces on art, music, and culture.

