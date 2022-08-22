Four crashes in four hours in Hawke's Bay, two seriously injured

One person has been seriously injured after a vehicle crashed through a fence in Flaxmere on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured after a vehicle crashed through a fence in Flaxmere on Monday morning. Photo / NZME

Four crashes in four hours in Hawke's Bay have forced a road diversion and left two people seriously injured.

A police spokeswoman said detours have been put in place following a crash reported to police at 12.11pm at the Chesterhope Bridge on Pakowhai Rd, Hastings.

A vehicle had collided with a power pole, she said.

A police statement said powerlines were down and detours were in place at the Brookfields Rd and Gilbertson Rd intersections with Pakowhai Rd.

The statement said motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

A St John spokesperson said one person in a serious condition was transported to Hawkes Bay Hospital.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said 66 customers had lost power as a result of the incident.

He said they were working to restore power and expected to have the last of it restored by about 4.30pm.

One person has also been seriously injured after a vehicle crashed through a fence in Flaxmere on Monday morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on Dundee Dr about 10.30am.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance treated and then transported two people to Hawke's Bay Hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a minor condition.

The police spokeswoman said police also received reports of a collision earlier in the morning, involving a car and a moped on Kennedy Rd about 10.10am.

The St John spokeswoman said ambulance staff treated one patient in a minor condition at the scene.

Police were also called to a crash on Orchard Rd, near Hawke's Bay Hospital about 8am. No-one was injured.