The SWPA exhibition at FotoFest has been made possible thanks to the support of Sony New Zealand and Epson New Zealand and will be on show in the Hastings Municipal Building.

Other exhibitions of interest are Wild Heart from Sue Weterings, and Bryan Mosheim with an exhibition taking ordinary Lego figures and making them look as if they belong within real-world environments around New Zealand.

Also in the lineup are Oscar Hetherington, a well-known ocean and lifestyle photographer who will showcase stunning images of ocean and surf, and Craig Madsen with Whakaahua, a body of work telling a story of transformation; as young New Zealanders embark on their journey to join the Regular Force of the New Zealand Army │ Ngāti Tūmatauenga.

The theme of this year’s competition is Nature: the living world.

The 30 photographs exhibited and selected through a judging process, from more than 90 images submitted, will be for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the photographer.

On Wednesday, September 18, Tom Ang, Sony Digital Imaging advocate, one of the original judges of the Sony World Photography Awards, will deliver a talk about the birth of the SWPA, the process of judging photo competitions in general, and do a walking tour of the show.

Several photographer talks are planned on the first Saturday, as well as a workshop for teens with local photographer Eva Bradley, plus a local youth exhibition and competition for the kids to enjoy.

Over in Napier, FotoFest is proud to support the first Hawke’s Bay exhibition from the National Geographic Society of Pristine Seas at the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

Join the free event, bring your camera or device and celebrate the art of photography in Hastings.

For more information see fotofest.nz