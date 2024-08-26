Advertisement
Fotofest 2024: Hastings to showcase photography excellence

3 mins to read
An entry from Hawke's Bay photographer Paul Taylor.

Photography is under local focus in Hawke’s Bay with the Fotofest returning for a third year.

From September 14-22 the festival partners with local businesses to celebrate the art of photography with more than 30 individual exhibitions showing in Hastings over 10 days.

Organisers said they’re “delighted” to announce that an exhibition of the Sony World Photography Awards (SWPA ) will be a key event of the 2024 Fotofest, and will feature winning and shortlisted images from both the Open and Youth competitions.

SWPA is the principal programme of the World Photography Organisation. Established in 2007, it is one of the world’s “biggest and most prestigious” photography competitions, celebrating the work of leading and emerging practitioners and attracting tens of thousands of visitors annually to its exhibitions worldwide.

One of Sue Weterings' shots in this year's festival.
The SWPA exhibition at FotoFest has been made possible thanks to the support of Sony New Zealand and Epson New Zealand and will be on show in the Hastings Municipal Building.

Other exhibitions of interest are Wild Heart from Sue Weterings, and Bryan Mosheim with an exhibition taking ordinary Lego figures and making them look as if they belong within real-world environments around New Zealand.

Also in the lineup are Oscar Hetherington, a well-known ocean and lifestyle photographer who will showcase stunning images of ocean and surf, and Craig Madsen with Whakaahua, a body of work telling a story of transformation; as young New Zealanders embark on their journey to join the Regular Force of the New Zealand Army │ Ngāti Tūmatauenga.

The theme of this year’s competition is Nature: the living world.

The 30 photographs exhibited and selected through a judging process, from more than 90 images submitted, will be for sale, with 100% of the proceeds going to the photographer.

On Wednesday, September 18, Tom Ang, Sony Digital Imaging advocate, one of the original judges of the Sony World Photography Awards, will deliver a talk about the birth of the SWPA, the process of judging photo competitions in general, and do a walking tour of the show.

Several photographer talks are planned on the first Saturday, as well as a workshop for teens with local photographer Eva Bradley, plus a local youth exhibition and competition for the kids to enjoy.

Over in Napier, FotoFest is proud to support the first Hawke’s Bay exhibition from the National Geographic Society of Pristine Seas at the National Aquarium of New Zealand.

Join the free event, bring your camera or device and celebrate the art of photography in Hastings.

For more information see fotofest.nz

