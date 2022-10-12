Max Verstappen joins Fernando Alonso as a two-time world champion. Photo / Don Kennedy

Don Kennedy on Formula One

It was never a question as to whether Max Verstappen would become a double world champion, rather when and where.

The answer was no clearer after Verstappen had crossed the finish line to win a wet Japanese Grand Prix, the start of which was delayed by nearly two hours. As they only did 28 of a scheduled 53 laps, many thought only half points would be awarded and if Charles Leclerc finished second, Verstappen could only be crowned champion again by taking the fastest lap, which he had failed to do.

Leclerc did finish second, narrowly ahead of Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, but was then given a 5-second time penalty for gaining an advantage after missing the chicane on the last lap just before the finish. Verstappen had already been interviewed by Sky Sport's Johnny Herbert, who had noted Max had fallen one point short of securing the championship.

"And the championship obviously didn't quite come your way this time around," Herbert told Verstappen, who replied he was "just very happy we had a race" given it had been red-flagged when Carlos Sainz and several others went off on the first chaotic lap in the wet, amidst poor visibility.

But as news of Leclerc's penalty filtered through, Herbert recalled Verstappen.

"Well, it seems Charles got a five-second penalty for going through the chicane," Herbert stated. "Max, I think it has maybe changed for you. Come back in. Charles got a five second penalty there in the little sort of race we had with Sergio…world champion!"

The look on Vesrstappen's face was one of surprise, but just like the cool manner he had driven away from Leclerc in atrocious conditions, to establish a lead of 26 seconds, he coolly took the news of his elevation to champion again.

"Well, what can I say? Incredible for us, very special to do it here," referring to Suzuka, the home of engine supplier Honda.

Asked which of the two championships meant the most. Verstappen was still trying to come to terms with the anti-climax of being unsure if he was the champion again.

"The first one is a little more emotional, the second one is more beautiful. It's been a special year, and you need to remind yourself as these kind of years you don't have very often," he told Herbert.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted they thought Max was one point short in clinching the title, but the FIA hadn't changed the rules after Spa last year, which meant when racing resumed, full points were on offer.

"We were under the strong impression that with only 75 per cent of the race, full points will be scored. So, we felt we were going to be one point short. But in the end, Checo's move on Charles nailed Max the championship. So, you can see his surprise, the team's surprise. But what a wonderful surprise."

Clearly last year's last lap controversy in Abu Dhabi, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff saying Lewis Hamilton was robbed, and the latter saying the result was manipulated, had taken some of the gloss off that first title. And that controversy still continues, which is

obviously why Mercedes was trying to spread the rumour that Red Bull had exceeded its budget by at least $10m last year and should probably be disqualified.

The FIA has now confirmed that Red Bull did commit a "Minor Overspend Breach' which means less than $7.25 million, as well as a procedural error in the returns process. Aston Martin was found to have breached the Financial regulations, and a similar error was made by Williams.

No word yet on what punishment will be dished out for a minor breach. Red Bull expressed surprise at the outcome and is adamant its submission was below the cost cap limit, and that "despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us."

The rivals will argue Red Bull won last year because they spent more money than they should have, and no doubt the same will apply to a season that Max has dominated. Japan was his 12th win in 18 races.

He needs one more victory in the remaining four races to equal the record for most wins in a season, held currently by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel. Chances are he will set a new record before season end. His fellow drivers were quick to congratulate him, even Hamilton, although he could not resist a dig about Max's car.

'I think Red Bull did a fantastic job this year obviously with the car, so congratulations to the whole team and Max," Hamilton, who finished 5th after getting stuck behind Esteban Ocon's Alpine, said.

"We know what the problems are with this car. I think we have not gone from being world champions to not being able to build a good car. I have no doubt we will have a better car next year, we will solve every problem we find when we get there."

The penalty that Leclerc got had Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto seeing red, however. Leclerc congratulated Verstappen and admitted he had been unable, unlike Red Bull, to look after his tyres, and also said he deserved the penalty. But Binotto was fuming about the steward's decision to give a penalty, and effectively hand the title to Verstappen.

"I congratulate Verstappen for the title, but on the FIA and the penalty I have little desire to comment," Binotto said.

"It is now ridiculous and unacceptable. Last race [Singapore] it took them three hours to decide something that also made little sense and today in a few seconds they decided something, which in our opinion makes no sense. There was no advantage gained by Charles. He was ahead by a few tenths before he cut and stayed ahead by a few tenths after he got back on track. We were sure that nothing was going to happen, but instead in a few seconds they decided, without hearing from the drivers."

Had the stewards asked the drivers, Perez would no doubt have reminded them that he was right on Leclerc's exhaust just after he rejoined the track, so arguably may have got a run on him going to the line had Leclerc stayed on the track.

It was undoubtedly a momentous decision, because it gave Verstappen the championship, but there had never been any question that he wouldn't eventually secure it. But Binooto was not finished.

"What was decided last time in Singapore then, I really don't understand. They gave two different penalties for the same infraction, justifying the first one by saying that Perez, poor guy, can't keep up with the pace of the Safety-Car. We have to take note of this and figure out how to improve the situation for the future."

The FIA has also come under fire for allowing a recovery truck out on the track to recover Sainz;s stricken Ferrari on lap one. Pierre Gasly, who was in the news Saturday morning because of confirmation he will join the Alpine team next year, had started the race in pitlane and was trying to make his way forward when the red flag was thrown, so he was going quite fast when he came upon the tow truck on the track.

He was furious, recalling that in 2014 Jules Bianchi lost his life after sliding off track under yellow flags and going under a tractor that was on the course to recover another car. Bianchi never came out of his coma,and is the last F1 driver to have been killed in a race.

His father, Philippe took to social media.

"No respect for the life of a driver, no respect for Jules' memory. Unbelievable."

Gasly was equally shocked by what he saw on track.

"We lost Jules eight years ago in similar conditions with a crane on track in the gravel. I don't understand how eight years later in similar conditions we can still see a crane, not even on the gravel but on the racing line," Gasly complained. "It's just not respectful towards Jules, towards his family, towards his loved ones and all of us. If I would have lost the car in a similar way as Carlos lost it on the lap before…I was doing 200kph, but it is not the matter, even 100kph, if I would have lost it and hit a 12-tonne crane, I would've been dead right now."

The stewards summoned Gasly who was found guilty of driving at excessive speed under a red flag and given a 20-second time penalty and two points on his super-license.

Sky Sport commentator Martin Brundle, who was not at the race, was adamant the whole situation was not right in a twitter post.

"Should NEVER EVER be a tractor on track until the cars are all collected up behind a Safety-Car or in the pits. Gasley can't take all the blame here."

The FIA confirmed it will carry out an investigation into the circumstances leading to the tractor being on the course, especially given the International Sporting Code clearly states; "No marshall or vehicle shall enter the circuit perimeter without permission from race control."

For now, Verstappen has two world titles, having just turned 25 years of age on 30 September, and 32 grand prix victories, equalling Fernando Alonso's total. The latter was quick to congratulate Max in person and on twitter.

"Congratulations @Max33Verstappen and welcome to the 2x World champions club."

Asked if being a two-time champion puts Max amongst the all-time greats, Alonso replied, "I think so. I mean he's 24 or 25. Still a long way in front of him, but I wish him more luck than me, because I was also 26 with those stats. Still with the same stats at 40!"

Sources: F1.com; Planet F1