The job for former Hawke's Bay goalkeeper Matthew Gould is all but done as the All Whites countdown to all-or-nothing Fifa World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica. Photo / Supplied

The job for former Hawke's Bay keeper Matthew Gould is all but done as the All Whites countdown to their sudden-death Fifa World Cup qualifier against Costa Rica in Qatar starting at 6am Wednesday New Zealand time.

But the 28-year-old former Lindisfarne College student, one of the three goalkeepers in the squad and in-camp to keep Stefan Marinovic and Oli Sail on their game going into the match of their lives, is also ready for the challenge.

Talking to Hawke's Bay today on Monday morning Doha time, he said: "They have both been training really well and I'm sure whoever plays will do a good job."

"As for me I'll be their biggest fanboy," he said. "It's a one-off game at a neutral venue so hopefully the flying Kiwis can roar us on and we can get the job done.

As it happens, despite the odds – the New Zealand TAB has Costa Rica $1.72 favourites with the All Whites paying a longshot $6 – the team knows it can be done, based among other things on the achievement of the last World Cup All Whites 12 years ago, with another Hawke's Bay man in goal.

Hastings-born Mark Paston stopped the Bahrain goal that would have ended the Kiwis' run in the last qualifying match, and was then in goal for the tournament in South Africa where the Kiwis drew all three pool games.

Just missing the cut, the All Whites ended up being the only unbeaten side, with even winners Spain having lost one along the way.

Born in England and the son of Napier-based former Scottish international Jonathan Gould, Matthew Gould, was born in England and came to New Zealand with the family, joining national league side Hawke's Bay United in 2011 and leaving the Bay three years later to join Cheltenham Town in the UK.

Still playing in England, he was first called into the All Whites in January to cover for injured Marinovic ahead of games against Jordan and Uzbekistan.

With the All Whites reaching this stage with five straight wins in an Oceania series at the end of March, Gould was named in a squad of 26 for the warm-ups against Peru and Oman last week, and the big challenge on Wednesday.

If they win, New Zealand will be off to the World Cup in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, with the target of graduating from the three-match qualifying round for the first time – a tough call against Spain, Germany and Japan.

"I was fortunate enough to train with Mark (Paston)," he said. "What a lovely man, and that penalty save will always be a legendary moment in New Zealand football history."

He said the signing of his first pro contract was a big deal for him as carried on a Gould-family legacy.

"However, this outdoes it by a country mile," he said. "This team started a process back in Ireland (in 2019), and it's grown to the point where every player trusts each other and would put their body on the line for one another."

"I'm here to support and challenge both Stefan and Oli to be the best they can be," he said. "I've always prided myself on is the intensity I work at in training. I've played over 300 games in my career so far. If called upon I'll be more than ready."

"Every player's dream is to be at a World Cup" he said. "I'm sure the whole of NZ will be behind us."