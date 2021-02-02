Foodbanks benefit from Christmas tree project

Salvation Army Corps Officer Major Afolau Toluono, Dannevirke Community Board member Kim Spooner-Taylor, St Vincent de Paul representative Kerry Duley and board chairman Pat Walshe. Photo / Sue Emeny

Dannevirke Community Board has donated just over $200 to each of the town's food banks.

The money was raised from a Christmas tree extravaganza the board hosted in the two weeks before Christmas.

At Monday's meeting of the board chairman Pat Walshe said $426.30 had been raised through donations from about 800 people who visited the display of 21 decorated trees.

He asked board members what they thought of the project with

Board member Terry Hynes said the board should do the project again this year.

"I spoke to a lot of people who didn't [display] a tree but wanted to. It worked very well."

On Tuesday Walshe and board member Kim Spooner-Taylor presented the money to representatives of the food banks.

Salvation Army corps officer Major Afolau Toluono thanked the board for the donation.

"We really appreciate this donation and the support of the community."