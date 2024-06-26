An evacuation centre was opened at Haumoana School at 8pm on Tuesday, when emergency services began to evacuate hundreds of people in coastal areas around Haumoana, due to the risk of flooding from the 6m swells.
More than 40 people were staying at that evacuation centre by mid-morning Wednesday, including those who self-evacuated from the likes of neighbouring Te Awanga (which is part of the wider Cape Coast).
Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said people were understandably concerned about the next high tide on Wednesday at 9pm, and people should keep a close eye on the Civil Defence website and advice from first responders.
“It is a wonderful community – it was a community and now it’s a family. It is remarkable,” he said.
“Right the way through the whole area [of the Cape Coast], everybody pulls together.”
Klingender lives in a rental in another coastal part of Haumoana, while doing up his home on Clifton Rd, and was evacuated about 3.30am from that rental.
“I gathered a bag and hopped out and the neighbours said that we are up here and all right so come and join us – so it was bacon and eggs and cups of tea.”
He said the forecast appeared to be for the swells to diminish ahead of the next high tide at 9pm on Wednesday. His own home on Clifton Rd included poles at the seafront, which acted as a breaker for waves.
Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said “we have to respect” the next high tide and Civil Defence would be keeping a close eye on that event.