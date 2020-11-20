Flood waste: Four times more rubbish dumped at Redclyffe Transfer Station

More than 205 tonnes of waste was taken to the Redclyffe Transfer Station over the weekend of November 14-15. Photo / Supplied

More than four times the normal tonnage of waste was taken to one of Napier's transfer stations on the weekend after flooding across the city.

Napier City Council said the number of customers and the overall amount of waste at the Redclyffe Transfer Station increased significantly after the deluge.

An NCC spokeswoman said although weekends are often busier, the station had received an unprecedented amount of waste.

Over the weekend of November 14-15, more than 205 tonnes of waste was taken to the Taradale site.

Last Saturday, there was a 307 per cent increase in tonnes of waste from November 7, while last Sunday saw a 474 per cent increase on the previous Sunday.

Of the 250 tonnes of waste delivered at the weekend, a total of 205 tonnes were flood-related, while 755 of the 1072 customers over the weekend were dumping flood-damaged goods.

For context, the previous weekend November 7-8, there were 414 customers and 69 tonnes of waste.

Redclyffe Transfer Station was open to Napier residents affected by the flooding, free of charge, from Thursday November 12.

Carl and Sam Hyslop unloading flood-damaged items at the Redclyffe Transfer Station. Photo / Warren Buckland

The NCC spokeswoman said data up until close of business on Tuesday showed the number of customers and the amount of waste was not yet back to normal levels.

The relief was announced by NCC to support the community after almost 240mm of rain fell in the city in just a few hours last Monday.

A second free option for flood-affected residents was Black Bridge Transfer Station. The site, between Clive and Haumoana, is a privately run transfer station.

The council also said Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui ā Orotū has a small team of community volunteers helping those in the worst affected zones with waste collection over the next few days.

"We need Napier residents to band together and help with the clean-up," an NCC spokeswoman said.

"We encourage you to check in with your neighbours and see how you can help. It could be as simple as making an extra trip to the transfer station for them."

However, NCC has asked the public to not leave more flood-damaged waste on the kerbside, as the Taiwhenua's small team doesn't have the resources to do multiple runs down the same street.

"If the team has cleared your street, please don't put anything else out," a spokeswoman said.

The Redclyffe Transfer Station will remain free for flood-affected waste until 4.45pm on Sunday November 22.

Members of the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows spent Thursday morning collecting eight large trailer loads of damaged household items from flood-damaged properties in Napier South and Marewa.

The group's final property, which was owned by an elderly woman with no relatives in the country, had to be stripped of all its flooring, furniture and electrical items.

Club president Frank Heuser said the water flowed through the pensioner's property at a depth of almost half a metre.

"As you can imagine, it was a traumatic experience seeing her treasures being thrown out. She was extremely grateful for the club's support," he said.

Te Taiwhenua o Te Whanganui ā Orotū have also received nearly 600 food parcels from Peter Findlay, Napier Pilot City Trust, Māori Wardens, Wattie's, Simply Squeezed, Good Time Foods, Pak'nSave, Quality Bakers and New World – all which will be delivered to those staying at Kennedy Park Resort Napier.