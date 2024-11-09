This summer, they plan to transform 30 huts across the country, tackling everything from minor repairs to major overhauls such as recladding and window replacements.

As part of this collaboration, Fletcher Building will provide materials at a significantly reduced cost to support the renovation efforts, ensuring these huts remain safe and accessible for backcountry explorers.

Chief executive of Fletcher Building’s concrete division Thornton Williams, said the partnership was a natural fit for them.

“It’s ingrained in the Kiwi way of life to explore the outdoors, and through this partnership, we can play our part in making sure the huts remain accessible, safe and preserved for future generations to enjoy.”

Established in 2017, the trust funds and supports volunteers to maintain remote huts and build tracks for outdoor enthusiasts including trampers, hunters, and mountain bikers.

Rob Brown, national operations manager at Back Country Trust, said the huts have provided adventurous Kiwis and travellers with shelter during their journeys.

“With roughly 400,000 people per year depending on these facilities, maintaining them is essential to ensure they remain reliable and welcoming resting spots for those exploring our backcountry.”

In addition to providing materials, employees will have the opportunity to volunteer to help restore the huts.

“The Back Country Trust is dependent on volunteers, and with our businesses covering New Zealand, this provides the perfect chance for our people to help support their local communities by giving their time and expertise,” Williams said.

Fletcher Building and the Back Country Trust invite other like-minded organisations to join the effort.

“Every bit of support helps,” said Rob Brown.

“We’d love to see more sponsors like Fletcher Building come on board to make an even bigger impact in protecting New Zealand’s backcountry treasures.”