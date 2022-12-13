Flaxmere singer in grand finale

Flamere's Jan McKay, (Ngāti Porou) is in the grand finale of 5 Minutes of Fame on Māori Television.

It will be a huge night for Flaxmere kaiwaiata (singer) Jan McKay, (Ngāti Porou) when she appears in the grand finale of 5 Minutes of Fame on Māori Television.

After weeks of competition, hundreds of hopefuls have been whittled down to just four, hwo will battle it out in the live broadcast on December 21.

Resident vocal mentor and judge Bella Kalolo-Suraj will be joined by guest judge Pio Terei.

inger-songwriter, actor and vocal coach Kalolo-Suraj (Ngāti Porou, Hāmoa, Tonga) says the task of judging has not got any easier in the second series.

“The amount of talent out there is incredible, it is so inspiring to work with all these amazing people and help them hone their skills and fully develop their potential. I feel so privileged.”







