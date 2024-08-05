Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Flaxmere motorbike crash: Delays expected while Serious Crash Unit investigates

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and roads remained closed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and roads remained closed. Photo / Bevan Conley

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash that has closed a road in the Hawke’s Bay suburb of Flaxmere on Monday afternoon.

The crash between a car and a motorcycle happened on Flaxmere Ave about 2.30pm on Monday.

At 4pm, the Police Serious Crash Unit was still examining the scene, and the road remained closed between Henderson Ave and Chatham Rd.

Police confirmed the rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious injuries and that the road would be closed “for some time” while the examination continued.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Police would also like to speak with anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today