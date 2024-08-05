The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and roads remained closed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, and roads remained closed. Photo / Bevan Conley

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after a crash that has closed a road in the Hawke’s Bay suburb of Flaxmere on Monday afternoon.

The crash between a car and a motorcycle happened on Flaxmere Ave about 2.30pm on Monday.

At 4pm, the Police Serious Crash Unit was still examining the scene, and the road remained closed between Henderson Ave and Chatham Rd.

Police confirmed the rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with serious injuries and that the road would be closed “for some time” while the examination continued.