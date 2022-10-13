Whānau of 29-year-old Darcy Strickland are in mourning after he was found dead Thursday night in Flaxmere, Hastings. Photo / Supplied

Whānau of a 29-year-old man who died in an overnight incident in Flaxmere say they are stunned by the cowardly attack on their "gentle giant".

Relatives of Darcy Strickland, who was beaten to death last night, told the Herald this morning he was "a good man" and "this hurts".

"We are all going to miss him."

Luanna Solomon said her nephew was a soft-hearted person who had the "most beautiful cheeky smile".

"Every day I would get his loving arms wrapped around me (yes, he had extra long arms) and with his soft eyes 'mōrena aunty', kiss on the cheek and giggles.

"This one really, really hurts.

"He was a gentle giant, a cuddly teddy bear, an absolutely beautiful human being, a beloved son of God, loved moko, son, brother, nephew, and a friend.

"We love him and are gutted by this cowardly act."

Police have launched a homicide investigation after Darcy Strickland, 29, died Thursday night in Flaxmere, Hastings. Photo / Supplied

His first cousin Rangitiaho described him as "a superstar and champion to tamariki at kura".

"All he had to do was dunk the hoop and he was famous. But to some of them, he truly is their hero."

Brother Jermaine Harris Strickland said his brother was a good man and they were all going to miss him.

"This hurts."

Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere. One person died at the scene, while another was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Photo / NZME

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man in Flaxmere, Hastings, overnight.

Police were called to Ramsay Cres about 11.45pm on Thursday after two people were found injured outside an address.

One person died at the scene. The other was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Darcy Strickland's family described him as a "gentle giant". Photo / Supplied

Police were working to establish the circumstances of what occurred and how the pair came to be injured, they said in a statement.

A scene examination will take place at the property today. Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area.

Police were also asking anyone with information to come forward and share it by calling 105, quoting event number P052230650.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.