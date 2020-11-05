Flaxmere College multimillion-dollar 'reboot' to transform its learning

Changes in store for major "reboot" of Flaxmere College. Image Supplied

Flaxmere College will undergo a multimillion-dollar rebuild and "reboot" that will transform the learning environment with a whānau-focused, community-style education.

The project got under way with a ceremony at the Henderson Rd site on Friday.

Principal Jim Hay-Mackenzie said the changes would set the college apart.

"I think this is going to reboot the school. It is about time we had new buildings and a place where our local community really want their children to go to," he said.

"They will have something they can be proud of and it will be a welcoming space for the students, not only in the classroom but in the environment around them. We will be able to access our community. This is an exciting time to join our whānau and is a great opportunity for our school."

Overseeing the project is Shelley Arnold, Flaxmere College's deputy principal responsible for property. She said leaky building issues and structural requirements after the 2011 Christchurch earthquake meant the decision was made to rebuild the school rather than focus on individual buildings.

The construction will begin before Christmas.

Arnold said the emphasis had been on an open plan layout.

"It is an innovative learning environment, so most of our classrooms are in one building, although we have done our best in the design to separate out spaces with strategic placement of break out rooms and desks."

One of the key aims of the design was to create a whānau atmosphere.

"What we have done strategically is to put the buildings in a specific place to wrap them around our children while they're at school. This will give us one entrance to the school."

The school hall and gymnasium will also be refurbished.

The gym will get a major facelift with the entrance to the building moving inside the school grounds. The caretaker shed attached to the gym will become a senior students' break-out room, while space is also being made for an extra classroom in the foyer.

The administration block will move to the current school carpark. The old administration block will become Kōwhai Special School.

Flaxmere College Board of Trustees chairperson Taime Pareanga Samuel, QSM, said the rebuild was much needed and would lift the school community to new heights.

The initial design was done by MOAA Architects of Hamilton, who led the tender process. They have remained on board to work with local construction company, Stead Construction Limited, on the design-build project.