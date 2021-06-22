Five shootings since June: Extra police brought in to address rising gang tensions in Wairoa

Wairoa area response manager Senior Sergeant Maui Aben said it's time to re-look at how to deal with gang tensions in the district. Photo Supplied

Additional police forces have been brought in to help address ongoing violence and tension between Mongrel Mob and Black Power chapters in Wairoa, with five firearms incidents having been reported in the past month.

Police have launched a new operation, codenamed 'Atlas', to focus on the disruption and prevention of organised crime and gang-related offending across the Eastern Police district, with a particular focus on Wairoa.

Since June 3 this year, there have been five recorded incidents in which firearms have been discharged at homes in the wider Wairoa area.

A Wairoa man received gunshot injuries earlier this month, and in an incident last week, two children were asleep in a Raupunga house when it was fired upon from a vehicle.

"Thankfully in that case these tamariki were not injured," Wairoa area response manager Senior Sergeant Maui Aben.

"But our message to those responsible for this offending, and the ongoing tensions is simple – community safety comes first, and we will hold you to account for your actions."

Operation Atlas was launched in Wairoa last week, with additional police staff from around the country brought in to support Wairoa staff.

"While these extra staff will remain with us for the next several weeks carrying out disruption and prevention activities, we do understand this is a long-term issue that requires long-term solutions."

Police called a meeting earlier this year with Wairoa community and iwi leaders, and stakeholders to have an open discussion about the ongoing gang-related issues, and the affects violence and drugs are having on the wider community.

"We know we can't make lasting change without our community partnering with us.

It's time to do something different to ensure different results," Aben said.

Police are also working with key community and government agencies on a long-term plan focussed on community safety in Wairoa, he said.

Wairoa District Council has actively been participating in recent hui with Police.

"This is not a Police problem. It is a gang problem and as a community we are behind Police as we jointly work towards solutions," Wairoa District Council Mayor Craig Little said.

"We can get through this as a community, and I encourage anyone with information that can assist Police to come forward."

Wairoa Taiwhenua Chairman and Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Board Member Nigel How has also been part of recent discussions.

"The current situation is rooted in complex intergenerational issues," he said.

"Alcohol and drug abuse, organised crime and violence is not unique to gangs.

"These issues are found everywhere and reflect deeper collective trauma experienced by our community."

He said stable community safety will only come with manaakitanga for all.

"This means we all have an inherent responsibility to support and care for each other through the highs and lows.

"All of us, not just the continued tireless efforts of some individuals, social service providers and other entities in our community.

Police continue to encourage members of the public with information or concerns in relation to these incidents to come forward.

This information can be provided via 105 quoting Operation Atlas/ File number 210616/4442. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

