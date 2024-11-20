In the last three weeks, firefighters from as far afield as Gisborne and Napier have been called to help the Wairoa Voluntary Fire Brigade, and rural brigades and firefighters were called to two fires on a block about 1km west of the former Mohaka Hotel site on Mohaka Township Rd, off State Highway 2, west of Raupunga.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse, Eastern Police District Tairāwhiti area investigations manager, said investigators are working hard.

“Fires can have a significant impact on our communities and we have been working alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) in the immediate response and to determine what occurred,” he said.

Police and Fenz staff were meeting on Thursday to build a joint strategy to prevent further harm and establish a joint response, with particular concern about the risk posed to life and property in what is “already looking like a dry spell for the region”.

New Fenz Hawke’s Bay District manager Glen Varcoe said emergency responders are concerned about the fires and the impact on the Wairoa community.

“Having fires in the community can cause a lot of anxiety, especially as our investigators have determined most of these fires to be suspicious,” he said.

“These fires have also taken up a lot of time and resources for our people,” Varcoe said.

“We had five different brigades and two helicopters fighting the fire that started on Tuesday night, with three of those brigades also having to attend the fire that started on Wednesday morning.

“We want whoever is responsible to be caught,” he said, urging that anyone with any information should contact police.

