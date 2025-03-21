Developed and toured by Te Papa, this exhibition promotes natural hazard awareness and preparedness using hands-on interactive elements. Run your hands over the surface of one of the elements and you’ll hear the deep rumbling of Ranginui and Papatūānuku’s youngest child – Rūaumoko, atua/god of volcanoes and earthquakes.

This display ensures we’ll always have something available for visitors and schools while we close our own earthquake gallery at the end of this month for redevelopment – with the new-look gallery opening at the end of June.

On Tuesday, March 25 the Arts Foundation and Creative New Zealand are bringing leaders, decision-makers, artists and creative champions together to amplify the arts, and uncover and celebrate how creativity can propel us forward.

With five speakers sharing five perspectives, the mission is to energise and engage New Zealanders around the powerful potential of creativity. All in for Arts: He waka toi e eke noa nei tātou is a free event and if you’re involved in the arts, want to support arts or simply understand more, come along to the Century Theatre at 7.30am and find out all about it.

If early morning doesn’t inspire you, on the same day at 6pm, we have another offering of five things – Five Films For Freedom in the Century Theatre. These five short LGBTGIA+ films come from New Zealand, Indonesia, the United States and the United Kingdom and are free to watch.

We’re delighted to host this public screening in collaboration with Eastern Screen Alliance and the British Council New Zealand and the Pacific. These films celebrate global stories in support of LGBTGIA+ communities around the world. While entry is free, registration is appreciated, and you can find a link to register (“buy” free tickets) on MTG’s website.

Then, as part of the Metropolitan Opera series, we’re screening Tosca on April 6 at 1pm in the Century Theatre. Produced by David McVicar and starring Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen. Puccini’s melodrama about a volatile diva, a sadistic police chief, and an idealistic artist has offended and thrilled audiences for more than a century. The directness and intensity of its score, coupled with crowd-pleasing dramatic moments make Tosca an iconic opera.

These are just some of the current and upcoming things at MTG, but things are always changing – with new displays, programmes and events being offered all the time.

Keep an eye on MTG’s website and select What’s On to find out what’s current.