Five deaths of people with Covid recorded in Hawke's Bay

The Ministry of Health has recorded five more deaths of people with Covid in the Hawke's Bay region on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health has recorded five more deaths of people with Covid in the Hawke's Bay region on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health has recorded five more deaths of people with Covid in the Hawke's Bay region on Tuesday.

Following the Ministry of Health's recent data reconciliation process, the listed total death toll for people with Covid in the Hawke's Bay region is now 61.

There were 33 deaths with Covid reported nationwide on Tuesday.

Besides the five in Hawke's Bay there were four from Auckland region, two from Waikato, two from Bay of Plenty, one was from Lakes, one from Taranaki, two from MidCentral, two from Nelson Marlborough, five from Canterbury, three from South Canterbury, six from Southern.

Two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 12 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90.

Of these people, 15 were women and 18 were men.

The Ministry of Health reported that Hawke's Bay had 196 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours and has 38 hospitalisations in Hawke's Bay.

Nationwide there were 7,113 community cases in the last 24 hours and 738 current hospitalisations.

The Ministry of Health said the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Tuesday was 6,683 – last Tuesday, it was 8,335.