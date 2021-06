Nobody was injured during a five-car crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, near Greenmeadows, on Thursday night. Photo / NZME

Nobody was injured during a five-car crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, near Greenmeadows, on Thursday night. Photo / NZME

All people involved in a five-car crash on the Hawke's Bay Expressway, near Greenmeadows, avoided injury on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the road about 5.30pm on Thursday.

Police said five cars were involved in the crash.

A police spokeswoman said nobody was injured, but traffic was heavy in the area for some time after the crash.