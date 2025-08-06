Fishing ban extended around Napier’s new artificial reef; plan to sink trawler progressing

A fishing ban is in place around a new artificial reef off Napier, which is made from limestone boulders. Photo / Wayne Bicknell

A fishing ban around Napier’s new artificial reef has been extended for another two years to allow the reef to establish itself, about 6km from shore.

It comes as plans to sink a decommissioned trawler near the reef are also making progress.

It is expected the area will become popular for fishing and diving in future when the ban is lifted.

The ban covers all species of fish, aquatic life, or seaweed across an area of 0.11sq km – about the size of 15 football fields – and is located 6km northeast of Napier Port and less than 2km from Pania Reef (a natural reef).

It was extended another two years starting on Friday, following a decision by Fisheries New Zealand.