The artificial reef of Napier shore is set to flourish as rāhui placed to stop harvesting or fishing of any species for the next two years. Photo / Wayne Bicknell

The artificial reef of Napier shore is set to flourish as rāhui placed to stop harvesting or fishing of any species for the next two years. Photo / Wayne Bicknell

A large artificial reef 1.4 kilometres northeast of Pania Reef off Napier will be under a two-year rāhui - or temporary closure - recently approved by the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries, Rachel Brooking.

The reef northeast of Pania Reef is one of two new artificial reefs created between 2020 and 2021 as part of the construction of Napier Port’s new wharf, Te Whiti / 6 Wharf and was constructed from limestone boulders taken from a revetment wall which was dismantled as part of the new wharf build.

Life is already flourishing and a range of species can be found including crayfish, blue cod, and sponges. LegaSea and others involved are banning harvesting or fishing of any species for the next two years to help the reef grow.

LegaSea Hawke’s Bay team spokesman Wayne Bicknell explained the closure is important as it allows the new reef an opportunity to flourish as new species establish themselves on and around the habitat.

“We’re all pleased that recent dive monitoring already shows some new life inhabiting the reef, like juvenile crayfish,” Bicknell said.

A two-year rāhui was placed over the new artificial reef off the Napier shore, 1.4 kilometres northeast of Pania Reef. photo / Fisheries New Zealand

The rāhui allows the group to monitor artificial reef biodiversity and growth without any external pressures.

Mana whenua hapū has created the Te Kōhanga Project, aimed at monitoring and enhancing the reef habitat and LegaSea support is collaborating with the trust on this work.

This will involve ongoing monitoring and enhancement by creating spat ropes out of woven cabbage tree leaves to support the rapid growth of important habitat species such as kelp and green-lipped mussels, whose spat linger in the area.

There has been collaboration going into not only the artificial reefs but also the placing of the ban.

LegaSea New Zealand worked with, LegaSea Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand Sport Fishing Council Inc, Hawke’s Bay mana whenua, the Port of Napier, New Zealand Angling & Casting Association and NZ Underwater to show support for the closure and ongoing community collaboration in the area.

Now, Te Rāhui o Moremore will allow habitat growth on the new reef, while an ongoing reef monitoring and enhancement programme is in effect from June 22, 2023, for two years until mid-2025.

Local fishing clubs have been notified and the groups are relying on the public to respect the rāhui. Napier Port and mana whenua hapū will be monitoring the reef.

A Napier Port spokesperson explained in terms of monitoring, MPI manages the compliance for the reef with respect to no fishing and the Napier Port will be doing dive surveys of the reef to document the establishment.

When asked if this closure would have an impact on fishers, LegaSea Hawke’s Bay Bicknell told Napier Courier it was set up to enhance the recreational fishery in this area. After the new reef has time to establish and flourish, mana whenua hapū are looking to apply for a mātaitai reserve similar to the one on Pania Reef, where commercial fishing is prohibited but other fishing activities are allowed.

Bicknell added, “The temporary closure of the new reef is one of many successes in the artificial reefs project. LegaSea Hawke’s Bay is proud to provide support and work collaboratively with local mana whenua, Napier Port, and others to restore the marine environment around Hawke Bay.”



