'First We Eat', multi-sensory festival, comes to Napier in summer

Crowd favorites Black Seeds will be playing at the foodie festival "First We Eat". Photo / Supplied

A boutique, multi-sensory food, wine, craft beer and music festival "First We Eat" is poised for Napier this summer 2022.

The event will be held at Church Road Vineyard in Napier, on March 26.

The format of these all ages events combines NZ's leading musicians with creations by boutique food vendors, celebrity chefs, renowned wineries and craft breweries.

Guests are encouraged to dine, drink and dance all day long.

More than 4000 guests are expected as influential chefs curate four themed "foodie streets" featuring an array of unforgettable taste sensations.

Take a stroll down each food lane which includes Sounds of the Sea (Sea Food), Plant Power (Plant Based), Rickshaw Ride (Asian) and Stars & Stripes (American).

Event Co-Founder Toby Burrows said it was a "really inclusive" summer event series that caters to everyone.

Both events feature The Black Seeds, as well as singer songwriter Tami Neilson, who Rolling Stone Magazine described as a "A fire-breathing r'n'b belter on her own terms."

"First We Eat" Napier also features kiwi favourites The Feelers who have no shortage of hits, plus crowd favourites White Chapel Jak and local rising star Arahi.

"Church Road is a stunning natural setting for this festival and we are so pleased to be bringing another event to this iconic venue. In both regions we will showcase the best of the local food and beverage providers, as well as including some exciting boutique foodies and breweries from around the country," said co-founder, Mitch Lowe.

For more information about the event and to book tickets, please visit firstweeat.co.nz