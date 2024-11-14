Firefighters called to Hastings CBD as smoke spotted out top of building

Onlookers watch as firefighters and police arrive at the scene of a Hastings CBD fire. Photo / Jack Riddell

Firefighters have rushed to a building fire in Hastings CBD on Friday morning after smoke was seen coming out of the top of a CBD building.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received multiple 111 calls about “smoke coming from a building” about 10am on Heretaunga St East, near the intersection of Russell St.

Fire crews were quickly on the scene and it appeared to be under control within minutes.

A police spokeswoman said they were on the scene “assisting fire with traffic management”.