Firefighters called to Hastings CBD as smoke spotted out top of building

Firefighters have rushed to a building fire in Hastings CBD on Friday morning after smoke was seen coming out of the top of a CBD building.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said they received multiple 111 calls about “smoke coming from a building” about 10am on Heretaunga St East, near the intersection of Russell St.
Fire crews were quickly on the scene and it appeared to be under control within minutes.
A police spokeswoman said they were on the scene “assisting fire with traffic management”.