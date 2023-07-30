A fire can destroy a home in a matter of minutes.

When a fire occurs on a rural property, several things can happen which are can be the difference between saving everything and not, or in a worst-case scenario, between life and death.

One family in the Tararua District lost all their possessions after a blaze destroyed their rural home.

It was before sunrise when the fire was discovered, but by the time they were able to get a clear signal on a mobile phone to alert the fire service, it was too late to save the building.

The Waitahora fire was just one of 25 structure fires within the district last year, according to statistics from Fire and Emergency New Zealand, and the second of three in a three-month period in the Dannevirke area alone.

The first was a fire at a local business, and the third was a house at Maharahara.

The blaze in Miller St in May last year. Photo / Leanne Warr

While fire investigators determined the fire at the business was accidental and possibly caused by an electrical fault, they were unable to determine the cause of the Waitahora blaze, due to the amount of damage. They were also unable to confirm what caused the fire at the Maharahara house.

So far, from January until mid-July this year, there have been 17 structure fires recorded.

Winter brings a unique set of fire dangers. This blaze was in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There were also two fires in the same 12-hour period last week - one under a garage at a Pahīatua property, and another in a ceiling in Woodville.

Winter brings a unique set of fire dangers that people need to be more aware of, says a spokesperson from the fire service.

They have some simple tips to keep whānau or flatmates safe, whatever the season.

Electric heaters

These include oil heaters and fan heaters. The fire service says to have at least a metre of clear space surrounding them while in use. Ensure the heaters are plugged directly into a wall socket. Don’t leave clothing or any other items to drop on top of heaters

LPG gas heater

The fire service says if the heater doesn’t light straight away, turn it off and then try again. “Don’t let the gas build up before trying to relight it,” the spokesperson says.

As with other heaters, the same one-metre rule applies, and no items on top.

Make sure the gas hose shows no sign of damage or wear and that fresh air is coming into the house while the heater is in use.

LPG heaters should be serviced at least every 12 months.

Clothes dryers

The fire service recommends installing a heat alarm in the laundry instead of a smoke alarm, as this might create false alarms.

Clean out the lint filter before every use as this avoids lint build-up and the risk of fire.

Make sure the dryer isn’t overloaded and there is space around it for proper venting, and always use the full cycle, even the cool-down phase.

Indoor fires

The fire service recommends putting a reminder in your calendar to get your fireplace cleaned before you light the first fire of the season.

Ensure the chimney flue has been cleaned in the last year.

Use a fireguard or spark guard when the fire is lit, and keep matches and lighters out of reach of children.

Hot ashes

Hot ashes can take up to five days to cool completely - make sure they’re left to cool before disposing of them.

Always empty ashes into a metal bin and pour water over hot ashes.

Electric blankets

With electric blankets used more frequently in winter, the fire service suggests checking for hotspots by turning the blanket on high for 15 minutes, then switching if off and running your hand over the blanket.

Blankets should be less than 5 years old and have been rolled during storage, not folded.

Always turn blankets off before going to sleep, make sure cords and controls are not twisted and the blanket lies flat on the bed. Never place heavy objects on the bed while the blanket is being used.

Batteries, chargers & multi-plugs

Use only one multi-plug per heat-generating device - this refers to any device that produces heat when in use.

The fire service also says to make sure chargers and cords are not damaged, modified or used with incompatible devices, and anything with lithium batteries is not used or charged after being dropped or damaged.

With electrical cords, make sure they aren’t frayed, damaged or modified and aren’t coiled or underneath carpet or bedding, and charging is done on a flat, hard surface.

The spokesperson says to remember that fire moves incredibly fast and a house fire can kill within three minutes.

“Keep your smoke alarms in working order by pressing the button to check.

“Make a household escape plan so you can get out safely during a fire [and] always keep keys in deadlocks on doors and windows.

“Don’t leave the room when cooking. If you need to, remember to switch off before you walk off.”