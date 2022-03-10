Fire fighters called to underground fire at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course

A 20 metre by 20 metre fire started at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

A 20 metre by 20 metre fire started at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course on Friday morning. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire fighters are attending an underground fire at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said fire fighters were called out to the scene about 8:30am on Friday morning.

The spokesperson said the fire is 20 metres by 20 metres and has started from old turf cuttings and is down a bank.

Two tankers and two fire trucks are at the scene.

